Drummonds, TN man charged with murder in deadly shooting in north Shelby County

The shooting happened along Covington Pike Sunday morning, during what the suspect told investigators was a drug buy.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Drummonds, Tennessee, man is charged in a deadly shooting Sunday morning along Covington Pike in Shelby County.

20-year-old Desmond Goodwyn is charged with first degree murder in perpetration of robbery, possession of a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and more.

Deputies responded to the scene in the 6000 block of Covington Pike in north Shelby County about 9:30 a.m. Sunday. They found one man, later identified as Jonathan Gonzalez, dead.

According to the affidavit, investigators identified Goodwyn and another man as suspects, and tracked Goodwyn through his cell phone to Hickory Hill. The searched the home where Goodwyn was located, and found several weapons, cell phones, and drugs.

Investigators said in the affidavit that Goodwyn admitted that he and his cousin had followed the victim to Covington Pike for a drug buy. According to the affidavit, Goodwyn told investigators a gun was pulled and Goodwyn shot Gonzalez. Goodwyn said he took the victim’s gun and disassembled it before tossing it into the woods.

Goodwyn is due in court Tuesday.