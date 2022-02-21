Woman is arrested after driving through an active crime scene while drunk

Taylor Hardy drove through an ongoing crime scene, breaking caution tape.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Sunday, February 20 at 6:09 p.m., police stopped and arrested a woman at the crossing of S Third St. and Mitchell Rd. who was said to be driving under the influence.

Three officers were on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on S.Third St. going north toward W. Mitchell Rd. After blocking off all south bound traffic and taping off the accident scene, officers observed a maroon Audi Q5 with expired drive out tags and tinted windows drive directly through the barricaded area, breaking caution tape.

Officers approached the car asking the driver, Taylor Hardy, to exit the vehicle. According to the affidavit, Hardy refused, which prompted officers to assist her out of the car.

Once out of the vehicle, officers said that they smelled alcohol on Hardy’s breath, and they also reported that she was not able to walk upright, causing her to stumble.

The affidavit stated that Hardy was “combative”, making several threats to the officers on the scene.

Hardy was then detained in the back of the police car while the officers searched her vehicle.

The officers reported that they found an open bottle of Disbalef Tequila 40% Alcohol and three packs of THC gummy candies in Hardy’s backseat.

Hardy was taken into custody for DUI, and she was transported to Austin Peay Police Station.

Three different sobriety tests were performed once Hardy arrived at the police station, and she failed each test. Hardy also gave officers and an onsite nurse the consent draw her blood.

Hardy was then transported to Jail East.