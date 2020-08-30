$2,500 reward offered for each fugitive who escaped Dyer County jail

If you see Bolden or Thomas are asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 731-431-2803.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 8/31/2020 - (NEWS RELEASE) - The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of escaped prisoners Antoine Thomas and Michael Bolden.

On August 30 at the Dyer County Jail Thomas and Bolden overpowered and injured a Correctional Officer, and then escaped over a fence. Thomas was being held on charges of Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault and Resisting Arrest. Bolden was being held on Failure to Appear in court on charges of Possession with intent to distribute Scheduled 1 Narcotics and Resisting Arrest.

The Marshals Service is offering up to $2500.00 on each fugitive to anyone who gives Information that leads to the arrest of the fugitives.

Citizens should not approach the fugitives. Please note that all who give information shall remain anonymous.

Citizens with information should call 731-431-2803.

“We are asking the public for help in this case,” said Marshal Tyreece Miller. “It is in the interest of the public that these escapees are apprehended swiftly and safely.”

-----------------------------------------------------------

8/30/2020 - The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office has issued a BOLO for two inmates that escaped from the Dyer County Jail in Dyersburg, Tennessee.

Authorities say three inmates Michael DeShon Bolden, Antoine Lakeith Thomas and Jashawn Branch exited their cell injuring a correctional officer during an inmate count Saturday night.

The correctional officer was treated for injuries and is expected to be okay.

According to a release, the inmates then exited the building going into the fenced yard. Investigators on the scene found evidence from where the inmates cut through a 16-foot Razor wire fence.

Deputies later arrested inmate Jashawn Branch as he was trying to enter a residence on Fair Street. Branch was taken in without incident and had several cuts that required medical treatment.

Authorities say inmates Michael DeShon Bolden and Antoine Lakeith Thomas have a history of assault and robbery charges.

Both inmates may be bleeding and have several cuts.