Authorities investigating Dyer County overdoses

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement is looking into two deadly overdoses in Dyer County.

According to the Dyer County Sheriff's Office, the two deaths are believed to have been caused by small blue pills imprinted with an "m/30" logo. They're suspected to contain fentanyl.

The sheriff's office said another non-deadly overdose has been reported involving the pills.

Anyone with tips about the suspected deadly pills should call Dyer County Crime Stoppers at 731-285-TIPS (8477). You can also send in tips anonymously through the P3 Tips app.