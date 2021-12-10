Dyersburg armed robbery suspect arrested after standoff with police

The five-hour standoff was at a home in the Evansville community

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man who was wanted for an armed robbery in September was arrested Monday after a five-hour standoff.

Dyersburg police said the armed robbery happened at Advance America on Lake Road on September 24.

During the course of the investigation detectives developed Luis Martinez, 26, as the suspect in the robbery and received information that he was at a house in the Evansville community.

After a search warrant was obtained, DPD's Special Response Team went to the house, where they had information children also may be present.

Negotiations went on for almost two hours before two children walked out.

After five hours of attempted negotiations, the team entered the home using chemical agents. Martinez was found hiding in the attic.