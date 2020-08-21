Man brings gun on Tennessee school playground, later caught off campus

Officers have charged an 18-year-old for bringing a weapon on school property

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Friday afternoon, Dyersburg Police School Resource Officer assigned to the Dyersburg Intermediate School, was alerted by a school faculty member that a man was observed on the playground armed with a long gun. The SRO immediately ran to the area where the subject had fled into the tree line that borders school property.

A citizen saw the man running from the area, and gave the direction of travel to the SRO. Multiple Dyersburg officers responded to the area, and the school was placed on lock-down. An officer patrolling the perimeter observed a man fitting the description on Gordon Street. The officer took the man into custody without incident.

The man was identified as Damarco Demante Taylor, 18, Dyersburg. Officers located the weapon that had been discarded in a nearby alley to be a pellet rifle.