Dyersburg man charged after police say he coughed on officers, claiming to have COVID-19

Brandon McCaslin faces several other charges due to incidents over the past several days.

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man has been charged after investigators say he coughed on officers, claiming to have COVID-19.

38-year-old Brandon McCaslin is charged with aggravated assault, as well as retaliation for past actions due to a previous encounter with police.

Police say Tuesday, Dyersburg officers were responding to a trespassing complaint in the Pioneer Subdivision when they found McCaslin. They say he resisted arrest, and coughed on officers, telling them he had COVID-19.

McCaslin was charged with aggravated assault. Investigators say McCaslin told them he was joking, which they say led to an additional charge of filing a false police report.

At that time, McCaslin was served with an additional warrant for retaliation for past actions. Investigators say the warrant stemmed from an incident April 16th. Police responded to a report of a naked man walking near Lewis Creek, who was identified as McCaslin. They say he went into the creek and would not come out. Investigators say they had to negotiate with McCaslin to get him to come out of the creek due to hazardous conditions, and he was eventually arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Investigators say the next day, after requesting to discuss his arrest with an officer, McCaslin made threats to one of the arresting officers, which led to the additional charge.