Police say Dyersburg man blamed two attackers for injuries, but was actually breaking into girlfriend's home

DYERSBURG, Tenn — A Dyersburg man is charged after police say he claimed he was attacked and injured by two men, but he was actually hurt breaking into his girlfriend’s home.
34-year-old Marshall Jones is charged with felony filing a false police report, felony aggravated burglary, and vandalism under $1,000.
Police say Saturday just before noon, officers responded to the hospital about an assault victim with injuries. They say Jones told them he had been in his vehicle in a parking lot when two men approached and told him to open the door. He told police he refused and one of the men cut him with a knife. He claimed he drove to his sister’s house, and her boyfriend brought him to the ER.
Investigators say the story was made up. They say Jones was actually breaking into his girlfriend’s home when he injured himself. Officers found Jones’ vehicle at the burglary scene, and found a busted window with a blood trail in the home.