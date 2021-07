33-year-old Dennis Jeffrey is charged with drug possession and intent to sell.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man is charged after police there said he was selling drugs from the restaurant drive-thru window where he worked.

Police said the investigation began in early July after reports that an employee at a Wendy’s was selling drugs from the drive-thru.

Investigators said they seized suspected marijuana, cocaine, and scales from Jeffrey’s vehicle.

His first court appearance was Friday.