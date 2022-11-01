Dyersburg man sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for shooting federal officers

The Department of Justice said 41-year-old Bobby Joe Claybrook Jr. shot two officers when they were serving an arrest warrant on him in 2020.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Department of Justice said Tuesday a Dyersburg, Tennessee, man has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for shooting a federal officer in 2020.

According to a release from the DOJ, 41-year-old Bobby Joe Claybrook, Jr. has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon during and relation to a crime of violence.

United States Attorney Kevin Ritz announced the sentence today.

“This defendant pled guilty to committing a violent assault on federal law enforcement officers," Ritz said. "That’s an extremely serious crime, deserving of this extremely serious sentence. The United States will not hesitate to bring significant resources to bear when citizens attack our law enforcement partners.”

According to information presented in court, on August 3, 2020, U.S. Marshals received information that Claybrook was wanted by the Dyersburg Police Department for attempted second degree homicide and for being a felon in possession of firearm.

On November 2, 2020, agents located Claybrook at a duplex in Jackson, Tennessee. Federal agents and local law enforcement, all wearing clothing and badges that clearly established themselves as law enforcement officials, approached the residence.

Prior to the team stepping onto the porch to knock on the door, Claybrook began firing on the team through the small porch window. A task force officer was hit in his arm, leg, and another officer was struck by a round from Claybrook’s firearm.

The officers were treated for their injuries at the hospital and released.

Several other officers were pinned alongside the house until the Jackson Police Department SWAT Team arrived to assist them. The SWAT team took over the scene and negotiated the surrender of Claybrook after a lengthy standoff.