Dyersburg nurse pleads guilty to fraud and unlawfully prescribing medications, according to DOJ

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyersburg, Tennessee, nurse has pleaded guilty to health care fraud and unlawfully distributing controlled substances.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said Kelly McCallum, 41, was an advance practice registered nurse who operated the Convenient Care Clinic. The DOJ said she held a registration from the DEA allowing her to prescribe drugs. The DOJ said McCallum was aware of a patient who died after overdosing on drugs she prescribed yet continued to prescribe controlled substances that were not for legitimate medical reasons.

The DOJ said McCallum also billed Medicare and Medicaid for services she did not provide, totaling more than $16,000.

Investigators also said McCallum while acting as their medical provider, McCallum had sexual relationships with two patients from January 2012 to early 2021.

McCallum pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances and one count of healthcare fraud, according to the DOJ. She is set to be scheduled on Oct. 3, where she faces a maximum of 20 years in prison on each drug count, and 10 years in prison for the fraud.

The Tennessee Board of Nursing suspended McCallum’s RN license and advance practice certification in June 2021, and ordered her to stop practicing in Tennessee.

From the DOJ:

Tennessee patients receiving care from this practice that wish to obtain information on how to find treatment for mental and substance use disorders, where to access naloxone and other harm reduction services, and information about crisis helplines can utilize these Tennessee resources:

Search for substance use treatment facilities at www.findtreatment.gov/.

Call 855-CRISIS-1 (855) 274-7471 or Text “TN” to 741-741, a crisis service and suicide prevention hotline.

The Tennessee REDLINE is the 24/7/365 resource for substance abuse treatment referrals. Anyone can call or text (800) 889-9789 for confidential referrals.

Naloxone Public Overdose Response Programs in Tennessee supply naloxone and may be found using this list.

Visit www.tn.gov/behavioral-health/substance-abuse-services/prevention/rops.html to see a locator map. Naloxone may also be found in your local pharmacy and billed to insurance and Medicaid.