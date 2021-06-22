Dyersburg police are investigating after someone shot up a house with several people inside, including a child

Investigators said at least five rounds hit the house, but no one was injured.

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg Police are trying to find who shot up a house with several people inside, including a child.

Investigators said it happened Friday morning in the 1100 block of Wheeler Street. Officers said they found at least five rounds struck the home, including one that went through a window and hit and inside wall.

Police said several people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, including a child. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dyersburg Police at 731-288-7679.