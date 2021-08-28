Dyersburg Police say 2 killed, others injured during early morning of violence

Police said 1 person was killed and 3 others injured in a stabbing, shots were fired as a crowd gathered after that, and then another man was found shot to death.

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg Police are investigating after an early morning of violence left two dead and others injured.

It all began just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday, when officers responded to a stabbing at Chequers on South Main in Dyersburg. They found four people had been stabbed in the parking lot of the bar during a fight. The four were taken to the hospital by private vehicles. Investigators said 22-year-old Jadarius Jenkins died from his injuries. The three others were critically injured.

Investigators said the suspect, 25-year-old Robert Chesser, was arrested on Troy Avenue near Tucker Street after being spotted by an officer. He is now charged with first degree murder and three counts of attempted first degree murder.

Police said off-duty Dyersburg officers were called in to go to the hospital where the victims were taken, after a large crowd had gathered. Dyer County deputies also responded to a call for help. At that time, police said there was a disturbance in the parking lot as they were trying to clear it, and a weapon was fired as officers approached. Investigators said they found 46-year-old Ayana Johnson had fired a gun in the air when a group tried to assault her son. She was cited and released for discharging a firearm in city limits.

Police stayed on the scene as the crowd dispersed, until just before 5:00 a.m.

That’s when officers said in a separate incident, they were called to a shooting on Countryman. There, they found 43-year-old Kenneth Griffin dead on the side of the road, next to his bike. No one has been arrested and police are searching for clues in his murder.

Anyone with information can call Dyersburg Crime Stoppers at 731-285-TIPS.