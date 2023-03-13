Dyersburg police searching for kidnapping suspect after woman said she was held captive for months

Anyone with information as to Brenton Bell's location is urged to call the Dyersburg police at (731) 288-7679 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 285-TIPS.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman in Dyersburg told authorities that she had been held captive for about two months by an abusive boyfriend. This victim told police she had limited food and no bathroom facilities, according to the Dyersburg Police Department.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Brenton Bell, according to Dyersburg police. The woman told police that her relationship with Bell had turned physically abusive and led to her being held captive.

Bell is now wanted by Dyersburg police for aggravated kidnapping. He is approximately 150 pounds and stands at 5 feet and 5 inches, according to the Dyersburg Police Department.

The Dyersburg Police Department said they responded to a possible domestic complaint on March 13. Officers were told that a man working in the area of Schaffer Street was told by a woman that she had been kidnapped and had just escaped, according to the Dyersburg Police Department.

Officers said they arrived to find a 40-year-old woman hiding under a new construction home in the area. Officers said she had facial cuts and weighed under 100 pounds.

This woman told police that she had been forced to stay in a locked closet and was only able to be outside of the closet for an hour each day.

Officers said they were able to locate the empty house on Ayers Street where the victim said she was being held.

Human waste was found inside the residence as described by the victim, according to the Dyersburg Police Department.

Anyone with information as to Bell's location is urged to call the Dyersburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (731) 288-7679 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 285-TIPS.

The woman was treated by the West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg and a WRAP advocate was contacted to provide additional domestic violence services to the woman, according to the Dyersburg Police Department.