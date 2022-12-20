Police: Man burns Christmas tree, child's presents in Dyersburg

Dyersburg police stepped in and replaced all of the child's gifts that were damaged, in addition to a few extra gifts.

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man was arrested and charged after police said he burned a Christmas tree and a child’s presents.

Police said when officers arrived at Greentree Apartments on Highway 51 around 12:30 a.m. on December 18, James Walker, 25, of Dyersburg, ran away from police.

According to police, a neighbor told officers Walker was seen going in and out of an apartment with items and placing them into his car. Police said Walker had allegedly removed some items from the apartment, wrapped the Christmas tree in a child’s blanket, and set the tree on fire along with the presents.

A window had also been opened to vent the fire and the apartment’s smoke detector had been covered. The resident wasn’t home at the time of the incident, however, they returned home after being told about the fire, police said.

The victim told police Walker was an acquaintance and earlier in the day the victim, her brother, and Walker were involved in a fight.

Walker is charged with aggravated burglary, public intoxication, resisting arrest, aggravated arson, simple possession, failure to appear out of Dyersburg City Court and is being held for Pemiscot County, Missouri for active warrants.

The Dyersburg Police Department's Community Changer stepped in and replaced all of the child's presents that were damaged, in addition to a few gifts.