Dyersburg woman on the run after police said she and a man kidnapped a woman who sold them a car

Stephanie Pratt is wanted for especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. James Wiley was arrested Monday night.

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Two Dyersburg residents are charged after police said they kidnapped a woman who had sold them a car. One of the suspects remains on the run.

Dyersburg police are looking for 35-year-old Stephanie Pratt. They said she and 48-year-old James Wiley kidnapped a woman and held her at knife point at a local hotel.

The victim told police she had sold a car to Pratt and Wiley, but did not provide the title. She said the two contacted her about wanting to meet about the title. When she showed up, she told investigators the two forced her into the car while threatening her with brass knuckles. The victim told police the two told her that she didn’t know who she was messing with, and they showed her a machete, crowbar, and a hammer.

Police said the duo drove the victim to the Economy Inn and held her at knife point, threatening to stab her. The victim told police they hit her in the face, restrained her with zip ties, then drover her to Missouri in attempt to find the title.

Police said when they returned to Tennessee, the victim told officers the two hit her in the face and head on the side of the road. She was able to escape when they returned to the hotel.

Investigators said the victim had injuries to her face, bruised ribs, and a cut to her head.

Wiley is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and Pratt is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Wiley was arrested Monday night and is in jail.

Pratt is on the run. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 731-285-1212.