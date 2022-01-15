Early morning shooting at Dixie Queen left one woman dead

Police need help finding a man and woman in a dark colored Nissan Versa responsible for a shooting at 1:30 Saturday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting at 1:30 Saturday morning at the Dixie Queen on South Bellevue Boulevard.

A female victim was found and taken to Regional One Health where she later died from her injuries.

The male and female that are responsible have a dark colored Nissan Versa, but it is unclear which direction they headed in.

This is an ongoing investigation, and if there is anyone with any information on the shooting or the suspects, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274).