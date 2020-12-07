One dead and two others in critical condition after early morning shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Teen killed, 2 shot in Raleigh
Memphis Police officers are investigating a shooting at 3447 Invergarry Road overnight.
It happened around 12:10am Sunday morning.
When officers arrived on scene, three victims were shot. A 16-year-old female was pronounced dead on scene and two other victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
There is no information on a subject.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
