East Arkansas man gets life in prison for 2021 interstate murder of 21-year-old Crittenden County man

The Arkansas State Police said Justin Mays shot and killed 21-year-old Kindylen Roberts on I-40 while they were driving in separate cars.

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A Forrest City, Arkansas, man learned Tuesday he will spend the rest of his life in jail after being sentenced for the murder of a 21-year-old Crittenden County man on I-40 in 2021.

Justin Mays, 26, was found guilty on June 28 of capital murder, two counts of terroristic acts, and two counts of first-degree battery. Mays was sentenced to a life term plus 10 years in Arkansas Department of Corrections custody.

In the early morning hours of August 21, 2021 on I-40 near the Morgan/Maumelle exit in Pulaski County, investigators said a front-seat passenger in another car leaned out a window and began shooting a car carrying two people.

21-year-old Kindylen Roberts, and another 23-year-old man, were injured in the shooting. Roberts was taken to a Little Rock hospital, where he later died.

Arkansas State Police said they arrested Mays the same day and led the investigation, charging him with capital murder.

“This case is a successful collaboration made possible by solid police work, a meticulous investigation and careful analysis of evidence,” said ASP Colonel Mike Hagar, who also serves as Arkansas Public Safety Secretary and was Troop A Commander in August 2021. “This case was a team effort that really highlights the value of the Department of Public Safety and the importance of strong relationships with our prosecutorial partners.”

Arkansas State Police said they credit their crime lab, who spent an "untold amount of hours" investigating the case, eventually coming to a close in late June with Roberts' conviction and later sentencing.