2 dead, 2 injured, including Cross County Sheriff, in Sunday night shooting

Cross County Sheriff Davis West was shot during a standoff involving a homicide suspect.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Cross County Sheriff David West was injured Sunday night in a shooting during a standoff between Parkin and Forrest City, Arkansas.

According to the Arkansas State Police, Parkin police officers responded to a shooting just before 9:00 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they found Shoron Selvy, 47 and Patricia Pepper, 55 inside the home, both injured after being shot. Selvy later died. Pepper is in stable condition at a Memphis hospital.

A witness told officers that Darius Kirkwood, 20, was seen leaving the home where the shooting happened just before officers arrived. Shortly after, a Wynne police officer saw Kirkwood driving toward Wynne on U.S. Highway 14.

Wynne Police and Cross County Sheriff's deputies, including Sheriff West pursued Kirkwood through Wynne toward Forrest City on Highway 1. Kirkwood finally stopped on County Road 7011, but refused to get out of the vehicle.

When officers approached the vehicle an exchange of gunfire began.

Kirkwood was shot and died at the scene. Sheriff West was shot and injured. He was taken to a Memphis hospital, but has since been released.