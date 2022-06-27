East Memphis man convicted of sexually abusing young girl

Investigators said the abuse took place for nearly a year at Tyler Hemmingway's home.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An East Memphis man has been convicted of sexually abusing a young girl for nearly a year.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Tyler Hemmingway was convicted of sexual battery after a three-day trial.

According to court testimony, Hemmingway abused the 9-year-old girl several times at his home between September 2018 and July 2019. Investigators said he blindfolded the girl when he abused her.