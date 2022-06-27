East Memphis man convicted of sexually abusing young girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An East Memphis man has been convicted of sexually abusing a young girl for nearly a year.
The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Tyler Hemmingway was convicted of sexual battery after a three-day trial.
According to court testimony, Hemmingway abused the 9-year-old girl several times at his home between September 2018 and July 2019. Investigators said he blindfolded the girl when he abused her.
Hemmingway is set to be sentenced June 27, 2022.
RELATED: Reality TV star Josh Duggar sentenced to over 12 years in federal prison in child porn case