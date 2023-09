One victim was found at 1300 Poplar, and another was found at 1100 Chelsea.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to the Memphis Police Department, two men are injured following a shooting in Midtown.

At around 8:30 p.m., MPD responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Poplar.

They said they found one man shot, and he was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

A second victim was found at 1171 Chelsea, and he was also taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with tips to call 901-528-CASH.