Three people shot at East Memphis shopping center

Memphis Police are investigating after three people were shot at an East Memphis shopping center on Ridgeway.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said three people, one possibly a juvenile, were injured after a shooting at the Balmoral shopping center in East Memphis.

It happened about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the shopping area in the 2200 block of Ridgeway, not far from Ridgeway High School.

Memphis Police said that one male was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition, and another man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. A woman was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Just before 4:00 p.m. police said all three victims were listed as non-critical.

Investigators have not yet said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Shelby County Schools issued the following statement: "We are aware of an incident in the Ridgeway community and local law enforcement is investigating. The safety of our students, teachers and faculty is our top priority. SCS Security and school administration followed District protocols and procedures following dismissal to help keep bystanders, staff and students out of harm's way. Social emotional supports and counselors will be available at the school in the coming days. Our thoughts are with the students and families impacted."

