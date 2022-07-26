Memphis soccer referee wanted for kicking player with cleats

According to Memphis police, the game was happening at Hanks Field around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis soccer referee is wanted after police said he kicked a soccer player in the face with metal cleats during a game in East Memphis.

According to Memphis police, the game was happening at Hanks Field around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19.

Police said the player was fouled by another player and asked the referee to address it. The referee became angry, shoved the player to the ground, and kicked him in the face with metal cleats.

Police said the player had to be treated for injuries.

If you know who the referee is or have any other information on the incident, you're asked to call Sgt. Grisby with the Memphis Police Department at 901-636-4402.

You can also call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or submit a tip online. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.