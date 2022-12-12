Man charged with murder after starting fight that killed 1, injured 1 in Edge District

One man was hit with a cinder block and taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. A second man was pronounced dead at the scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder and aggravated assault after starting a fight in the Edge District Monday afternoon that left one person dead and another injured, Memphis Police said Tuesday.

According to a police report, a husband and wife were walking down Monroe Avenue when a man, identified as Antwon Freeman, struck the man in the head with a cinder block unprovoked.

Freeman was then seen running away towards a construction site, where another man followed him. Freeman later admitted to hearing footsteps at the construction site, where he confronted the man and stabbed him several times after "blacking out."

Police later found Freeman walking out of the building with blood on his hands and a knife hidden up his shirt. The man who followed Freeman to the construction site was found unresponsive with several stab wounds and pronounced dead on the scene.

Freeman was taken into custody and admitted to both assaults. He claimed unknown people threw a rock at him and yelled racial slurs at him before the incident, and as he walked down Monroe Avenue, he thought the couple were those people, which caused him to hit the man with the brick.