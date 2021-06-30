Penalties for drag racing increase in Tennessee

Effective July 1, the penalty for drag racing increases to a Class A misdemeanor.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whether its donuts on Riverside Drive or drag racers completely shutting down I-240, a new Tennessee law is upping the penalty to crack down on it.

This new law takes effect July 1.

Rep. John Gillespie, (R) Memphis, who sponsored the bill, said something had to be done to stop the this dangerous issue happening across the state.

"Drag racing or organized street racing on our public roads is absolutely out of control," Gillespie said.

Gillespie said several people have asked him over the past year and a half what could be done to stop this.

"We could increase the penalty, at least start with that, and that’s what this is doing," Gillespie said.

That increased penalty, a Class A misdemeanor, means up to a year in jail, a $2,500 fine, and possibly losing your vehicle.

A new Tennessee law takes effect tomorrow upping the penalty for drag racing.



Colonel Keith Watson with the Memphis Police Department said the department has upped patrols in areas known for drag racing.

"Those officers will have citizens encountered by a way of a traffic stop to address that driver or operator of that vehicle, if that vehicle stops," Watson said.

If the driver doesn't stop, the officer will take down their tags and submit a report. Watson said consequences can be worse if it gets even more out of control.

"If this event occurs and there’s a serious injury with the participant or an innocent bystander or person on the particular roadways we mentioned vehicular assault charges will apply," Watson said.

Gillespie said these drivers need to be held accountable so other hopefully stop.