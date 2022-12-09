x
Crime

Man charged in Eliza Fletcher's murder makes court appearance for unrelated rape charge

Cleotha Abston, aka Henderson, faces charges of aggravated rape and kidnapping from a separate case last year.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing Eliza Fletcher appeared in court Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, for a report date on an unrelated case.

Cleotha Abston faces charges of aggravated rape and kidnapping from a separate case last year. He is due back in court on that charge on Feb. 3, 2023.

After he was charged with killing Fletcher, Abston was charged with raping a woman in September 2021 — about a year before Fletcher was killed. He was not arrested on rape charges before Fletcher's killing because evidence from a sexual assault kit test had not been available at the time, authorities have said.

Fletcher was running on the University of Memphis campus when police said she was forced into a vehicle after a struggle about 4 a.m. Sept 2, 2022. Investigators said her body was found Sept. 5 behind a vacant home after a massive search lasting more than three days.

Abston, who also has gone by the name Cleotha Henderson, has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in the Fletcher case. U.S. Marshals arrested him a day after the abduction after police detected his DNA on a pair of sandals found near where Fletcher was last seen, according to an arrest affidavit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

