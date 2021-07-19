Endangered missing child alert issued for 1-year-old taken from Tate County

Anyone with information about Zion Amar Williams, please contact Coldwater Police Department at 662-622-7979.

COLDWATER, Miss — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 1-year-old Zion Amar Williams.

Zion is from Coldwater, Mississippi in Tate County.

He is described as a bi-racial male, weighs 27.4 pounds, has brown curly hair and brown eyes.

Zion was last seen Sunday, July 18 around 7:30 pm in the 700 block of Highway 306 in Tate County.

MBI said Zion is with Heather Cox. She was last seen wearing black or brown pants and a black string top shirt.

They are believed to be in a white GMC crew cab truck pulling an 18 to 20-foot flatbed trailer traveling south on I-55.