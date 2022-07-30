'Enough is enough' | Community advocates, leaders walk in solidarity against gun violence

Friday night a teen was killed in a drive-by shooting on University Street. So far this year, at least 79 children have been treated with gunshot wounds in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — After a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night, city leaders and victims' families walked in solidarity against gun violence.

One resident said the walk is not in vain.

“We started off saying a walk, but it’s not a walk. It’s a movement,” community advocate Stevie Moore said.

Moore is the founder of F.F.U.N. (Freedom from Unnecessary Negatives). He said it's a movement to get community members together—to say enough is enough.

Moore gathered with other neighbors and residents after a 14-year-old boy was gunned down while standing outside of a home on University Street.

"It’s hurting, even for myself to be a parent to know that these parents aren’t going to have their child at home,” Memphis Police spokesman Louis Brownlee said.

Saturday Memphis leaders and victims’ families joined for a Pledge to Protect 901 Walk.

“It won’t stop, I’m just convinced," Moore said. "I’ve been doing it so long now. Until the whole neighborhood speaks out and say enough is enough. We’re too quiet.”

Moore said action is needed now more than ever.

As of July 22 of this year, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital has reported 79 child gunshot victims. Last year, there were 158 victims.

“Today they just told me a 4-year-old got shot," Moore said. "What did that 4-year-old do wrong? Nothing, so that baby’s dead for nothing.”

For Moore, the fight against gun violence is a personal mission.

“Nineteen years ago my baby got shot in the head," Moore said, speaking of his son. "I promised myself, my baby and God I will not stop somebody said is it doing any good, my question is what are you doing?”

Meanwhile, Memphis Police are also urging those with information on the recent homicide to step up.

“Somebody knows something because these incidents do not happen in a vacuum,” Brownlee said.

Memphis police said the suspects drove off in a small gray SUV. The shooter was seen in a red ski mask firing from the vehicle's passenger side.