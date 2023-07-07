Search underway for escaped correction center resident in Osceola

Officials confirmed that a search is underway for an escapee from the Northeast Arkansas Community Correction Center in Osceola.

32-year-old Joshua Harris was taking out the trash when he ran. The search is centered around fields near the facility.

Harris is a white male with sandy-colored hair, blue eyes, a height of 6’0, and a weight of 162 pounds. He has tattoos of a cross and Tweety Bird on his right forearm, Tiff on his ring finger, and a scar on either side of his neck.