Two escaped prisoners captured after being missing for six months

According to U.S. Marshal’s Service, Alex Robinson, 41, and Deshun Ray, 35, escaped from Federal Correctional Institute Memphis on June 6.

A prisoner who escaped from the Federal Correctional Institute Memphis on June 6 was captured by U.S. Marshals in Rosebud, North Carolina Thursday, Dec. 29.

U.S. Marshal’s Service reported that after being missing for months, Alex Robinson, 41, was taken into custody.

According to U.S. Marshal’s Service, Deshun Ray, the 35-year-old prisoner who escaped with Robinson back in June, was arrested in Memphis by the Memphis Police Department on December 2.

After an unrelated warrant for Robinson’s arrest for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine was issued by a federal court in East Tennessee, information about Robinson’s whereabouts was discovered.

The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force began searching for the two prisoners when they first went missing, undergoing an investigation for several months.