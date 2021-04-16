Ex-firefighter claims he was drugged before attacking Asian man in Arkansas

Ben Snodgrass resigned as a firefighter after being charged with misdemeanor battery and public intoxication in the March 13 attack outside a casino.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Editor's note: The video shown above is from March 2021.

The attorney for a former Bentonville firefighter charged with attacking an Asian American man in Hot Springs says his client was unknowingly drugged at a bar before the altercation.

Snodgrass has pleaded not guilty.

His attorney told The Sentinel-Record that the battery charge should be dropped.