Memphis mother missing since November, family asking for help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are still searching for a mother who has been missing for nearly a month.

33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit with lettering on the front and a grey and yellow hat. She’s 5 foot 7 and about 140 pounds.

On Saturday, her family held a search party for her. They say they have not heard from her since early November.

“Today we are out canvasing neighborhoods to look for my sister,” Towanda Williams said.

The family says she was last seen on Nov. 12 in the 2200 block of Lamar Ave.

“I had one of her daughters," Vail's sister, Towanda said. "We texted her and let her know we were back here and [asked] where to drop off, you know, her daughters, but she never answered the text.”

On Nov. 14, according to a police report, officers responded to reports of a missing person. Vail’s sister Towanda says one of her daughters tracked their mother’s phone to an abandoned lot on Lamar Ave.

Once officer's arrived on the scene, they said they spoke with a security guard who said he was doing “routine patrol” of the area when he noticed a white impala with Tennessee tags.

“We looked in the car and like all of her belongings were in there," Williams said. "Her purse; her phones, her everything was in there, and that isn’t her."

On Nov. 15, one day after finding Vail's belongings in that white Impala, MPD issued a city watch alert.

Have you seen Jacqulin Vail?

Report#2211006628ME pic.twitter.com/yCebSvtsk4 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 15, 2022

As the search continues, the family is pleading for help.

“We’ve been out every day, every day looking for my sister,” Williams said. “If you know anything I am begging you, we are begging please come forward. Her daughters are missing her; her mom is missing her. They’re crying uncontrollably.”

There can be different reasons that someone is missing: Abduction, kidnapping, or getting lost because of cognitive disabilities — it can vary. In this case, authorities aren't sure of the circumstances.

ABC 24 did reach out to MPD for exact numbers this week for missing people and the circumstances surrounding their disappearance. Police say they are working right now to get us that information.