Family of man shot to death at Kroger gas station in east Memphis wants security footage released

The family of Alvin Motley, Jr. said he was killed on the night of August 7 for "playing music too loud."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Alvin Motley, Jr. is calling for the release of the Kroger gas station security footage showing the moment he was shot by a white security guard the night of August 7. Motley's family says he was killed for "playing music too loud" at the gas station in east Memphis.

Thursday, his family and supporters blocked the gas pumps and played loud music where he was killed. Immediate family was able to view the Kroger security footage. They say it needs to be released so it can shed light on the violence Black people face across the country.

“Part of the family was able to view it today, but America needs to view it because it was an injustice not done just to my family. There's injustices going on all across America,” said Carl Adams, a cousin of Motley’s.

Livingston currently is in jail on a $1.8 million bond.