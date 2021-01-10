x
Crime

Family of Memphis teen charged in school shooting hires attorney

The 13-year-old is charged with attempted murder in the September 30 shooting at Cummings K-8 Optional School.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor's note: Video from Oct. 1, 2021

The teen charged in the Memphis school shooting made his second court appearance Tuesday morning.

The family of the 13-year-old boy told a Juvenile Court Judge that they have hired Attorney Blake Ballin.  A court appointed public defender was originally assigned to the case.

The teen is charged with attempted murder in the September 30 shooting at Cummings K-8 Optional School.

According to an affidavit, the boy and the shooting victim had been fighting for several days. 

RELATED: Teen charged in Memphis school shooting appears in court; police report reveals fight led to shooting of fellow student

The affidavit also said surveillance video in the school showed the suspect hiding in a stairwell waiting for the victim.  The video showed him pull a gun from his front right pocket, then shooting the victim.

The suspect, whose name is not being released because he is a juvenile, is scheduled to be back in court on November 16.

