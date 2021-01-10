Family of Memphis teen charged in school shooting hires attorney

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor's note: Video from Oct. 1, 2021
The teen charged in the Memphis school shooting made his second court appearance Tuesday morning.
The family of the 13-year-old boy told a Juvenile Court Judge that they have hired Attorney Blake Ballin. A court appointed public defender was originally assigned to the case.
The teen is charged with attempted murder in the September 30 shooting at Cummings K-8 Optional School.
According to an affidavit, the boy and the shooting victim had been fighting for several days.
The affidavit also said surveillance video in the school showed the suspect hiding in a stairwell waiting for the victim. The video showed him pull a gun from his front right pocket, then shooting the victim.
The suspect, whose name is not being released because he is a juvenile, is scheduled to be back in court on November 16.