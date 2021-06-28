Family of victims killed by off-duty officer in high-speed crash demanding accountability from Memphis Police Department

An off-duty MPD officer was allegedly drag racing on Walnut Grove before crashing into the victims.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —

While the Memphis Police Department has said it has upped its patrols in areas known for speeding, the family of Wallace Morris and Travis Parham Jr. said it's not enough.

Morris and Parham Jr. were killed Friday night by an off-duty MPD officer allegedly drag racing on Walnut Grove. Both were hit head-on when the officer crashed into them splitting their car in half. Travis Parham Sr., Parham Jr.'s father and Morris's cousin, said the drag racing and speeding happening across the city needs to stop.

"It’s too many innocent, young people dying for no reason," Parham Sr., said.

Parham Sr. couldn't hold back tears talking about his son's tragic death.

"I wake up and I don’t see my baby at home," Parham Sr. said.

Parham Jr.'s injuries were so bad the family could only identify him by recognizing his hand.

The family of Travis Parham (right) and Wallace Morris (left) are mourning after they were killed by a reckless driver.



Friday evening an off-duty MPD officer was drag racing on Walnut Grove before crashing into them head-on. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/wqTKGcJjCh — Caitlin McCarthy (@Local24CaitlinM) June 29, 2021

A witness who lives near where the crash happened said he has seen the officer's black Dodge Charger drag racing on Walnut Grove several times before.

"They were going at least 100 miles an hour," the witness said.

Now the family members are demanding justice. Thomas Rhodes, Parham Jr.'s uncle, said no one should be speeding at a deadly rate.

"Is this tragedy right here is it going to stop everybody from driving like this and doing this or is it going to continue," Rhodes said.

They also want accountability from MPD, which three days after the crash, still has not released the name of the officer. The officer has been relieved of his duties.

"Y’all should get out here and do something," Parham Sr. said. "Put them over here in this area where y’all know you have high-speed chases, where y’all have cars going way beyond the speed limit."

Parham Sr. said he would do anything to have his son back.