Family of woman killed by MPD officers in 2021 files lawsuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a woman killed by Memphis officers has filed a wrongful death lawsuit claiming that she died due to the department's failure to properly hire, train and review its officers.
Kayla Lucas was shot and killed by a Memphis cop in December of 2021. At the time, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said that Lucas was driving a stolen car.
They claim that when an officer approached her, she put the vehicle in reverse and struck the squad car.
The lawsuit claims officers used deadly force without giving any commands or warning. It seeks $15 million.