Family of woman killed by MPD officers in 2021 files lawsuit

Kayla Lucas was shot and killed by a Memphis officer in December 2021. At the time, police said she was driving a stolen car and backed into a squad vehicle.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a woman killed by Memphis officers has filed a wrongful death lawsuit claiming that she died due to the department's failure to properly hire, train and review its officers.

They claim that when an officer approached her, she put the vehicle in reverse and struck the squad car.