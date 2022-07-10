Fatal Covington shooting under investigation

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Covington Police said they are currently working on a shooting homicide that occurred in the 200 block of Stevens Avenue. Those with any tips or information are encouraged to call the central dispatch number at (901) 475-4300.
