Motorist charged in deadly crash that killed Shelby County Medical Examiner

On Tuesday, March 29, Courtney Kincaid was indicted on charges he received after a deadly crash that occurred on September 10, 2021, killing Dr. Karen Chancellor.

According to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich, Courtney T. Kincaid, 41, was charged with two counts of intoxication vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and driving under the influence.

Kincaid is being held at the Shelby County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

On September 10, 2021, Kincaid was traveling eastbound at high speeds while intoxicated.

According to an investigator's report, Kincaid’s BAC at the time of the crash was 267.

Witnesses said that Kincaid lost control of his car, crossing the median and went airborne. Kincaid landed on top of Dr. Chancellor’s SUV, which was traveling Westbound.