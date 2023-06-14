Father tosses gun in Mississippi and Wolf River after 11-year-old accidentally shoots himself

According to the affidavit, Kortney Jones Sr. said he disassembled the gun and threw parts of it in the Mississippi and Wolf rivers and lied to police out of fear.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A father was arrested after his 11-year-old son was hit by a stray bullet while they both were in the home.

Kortney Jones Sr., who is a convicted felon, was charged with aggravated child abuse, convicted felon in possession of a gun, and tampering with and fabricating evidence.

He was previously convicted of a criminally negligent homicide in February of 2010 and later convicted as a convicted felon in possession of a handgun in August of 2019.

According to an affidavit, Jones placed his black handgun on top of the fish tank before falling asleep in the living room. Jones woke up startled by the sound of a gunshot and discovered that his 11-year-old son had been hit by a stray bullet after accidentally shooting himself.