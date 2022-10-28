North Memphis shooting leaves man in critical condition

The suspect drove away in a gray Dodge Challenger with a pink stripe.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot Friday evening in North Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis police said officers responded to 899 Faxon Ave. around 6 p.m. A man was found shot and was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The suspect drove away in a gray Dodge Challenger with a pink stripe, police said.

If you have any tips on the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

