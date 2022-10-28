x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

North Memphis shooting leaves man in critical condition

The suspect drove away in a gray Dodge Challenger with a pink stripe.
Credit: ABC24

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot Friday evening in North Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis police said officers responded to 899 Faxon Ave. around 6 p.m. A man was found shot and was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The suspect drove away in a gray Dodge Challenger with a pink stripe, police said.

If you have any tips on the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

ABC24 will update this story as more information is made available.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Man in critical condition after shooting at northeast Memphis gas station

Before You Leave, Check This Out