One arrested as Fayette County deputies investigate shooting of 16-year-old

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said they believe the shooting may be gang-related and are investigating other possibly related crimes in the area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Fayette County Sherriff’s Office said a 19-year-old man has been arrested as they continue to investigate a shooting that injured a 16-year-old.

Investigators said a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting outside a convenience store in Moscow, Tennessee on July 31, 2022. During the investigation, deputies said they got a search warrant for a car and home connected to the shooting.

The morning of Aug. 2, 2022, investigators said they found the black Dodge Charger from the search warrant in the area of Highway 57 and Houston Rd. They said the driver took off when they tried to stop it, hitting speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. They said the car stopped at Highway 57 and Forty-five Rd. They took the driver, 19-year-old Taki Walker, into custody. Deputies said Walker did not have a valid driver’s license or insurance on the car.

Investigators said they executed a search warrant at Walker’s home, and found several weapons and high-capacity drum-style weapons magazines, as well as a backpack with 65 bags of THC gummies, and more drugs, digital scales, and more than $1,000 in cash on a bed.