x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Fayette County parents indicted in death of baby

The couple has been in jail since the death of the child in June.
Credit: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Ashley Long and Christopher Gardner charged in the death of their 7-month-old child

OAKLAND, Tenn. — A West Tennessee couple was indicted Monday in the murder of their 7-month-old son.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 7-month-old Max Long was taken to a Memphis hospital by his parents on June 23 where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, conducted by the TBI and the Oakland Police Department, it was determined that the child's parents, Ashley Long and Christopher Gardner, were responsible for the infant's death.  They were also suspected for the abuse and neglect of their other three young children at their home in Oakland.

Long, 29, and Gardner, 38, were each charged with one count of murder, two counts of aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment and three counts of child abuse, neglect and endangerment.

Both Long and Gardner have been in the Fayette County Jail since June 23.  Tuesday they were served warrants on the six indicted charges. 

They are both being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

D.A.: Oakland police officers will not face charges in viral video arrest

Before You Leave, Check This Out