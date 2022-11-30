Fayette County parents indicted in death of baby

The couple has been in jail since the death of the child in June.

OAKLAND, Tenn. — A West Tennessee couple was indicted Monday in the murder of their 7-month-old son.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 7-month-old Max Long was taken to a Memphis hospital by his parents on June 23 where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, conducted by the TBI and the Oakland Police Department, it was determined that the child's parents, Ashley Long and Christopher Gardner, were responsible for the infant's death. They were also suspected for the abuse and neglect of their other three young children at their home in Oakland.

Long, 29, and Gardner, 38, were each charged with one count of murder, two counts of aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment and three counts of child abuse, neglect and endangerment.

Both Long and Gardner have been in the Fayette County Jail since June 23. Tuesday they were served warrants on the six indicted charges.