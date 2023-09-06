Fayette County teen to be tried as an adult in Fayette-Ware High School overdose deaths

Fayette County D.A. Mark Davidson said the teen will face indictment by a grand jury on murder charges stemming from the deaths of two students in May.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Fayette County, Tennessee, teen charged with murder in the overdose deaths of two other teens just before Fayette-Ware High School's graduation ceremony in May learned Wednesday she will be tried as an adult.

Fayette County District Attorney Mark Davidson said a transfer hearing Wednesday was held for the teen, a fellow Fayette-Ware High School student. A judge transferred her to adult court, where she will face a grand jury for indictment to either circuit court or criminal court.

The unidentified teenage girl is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance.

The sheriff's office said about 4:40 p.m. on May 16, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school on a report of two girls who appeared not to be breathing inside a vehicle in the parking lot. They said a third girl inside the vehicle also appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

The sheriff said two teenage girls, ages 16 and 17, died and a third, age 17, was taken to the hospital. It all happened just hours before Fayette-Ware's high school graduation ceremony.

The sheriff said the 17-year-old in the hospital was released into her grandmother's custody Wednesday, May 17, and charged in the death of the other girls. She is on house arrest and can only attend school and counseling.

The D.A. also told ABC24 that social media and text messages helped with the investigation, leading to the charges.