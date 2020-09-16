Fayetteville Police searching for graffiti vandals after divisive messages spray-painted across the city

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is investigating numerous acts of criminal mischief that occurred overnight on Sept. 14.
FPD shared a picture on Facebook that shows spray-painted graffiti under a bridge in Fayetteville that says, "ALL PIGS MUST DIE!!!!" A mural on Martin Luther King Boulevard was also vandalized overnight and a white supremacist slogan was added to the building.
If anyone has any information regarding these crimes please contact FPD at (479) 587-3555.