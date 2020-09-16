x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Crime

Fayetteville Police searching for graffiti vandals after divisive messages spray-painted across the city

Fayetteville Police Department states, "Your police department will not tolerate this hate speech and damage to personal property."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is investigating numerous acts of criminal mischief that occurred overnight on Sept. 14. 

The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating numerous acts of criminal mischief that occurred sometime overnight....

Posted by Fayetteville Arkansas Police Department on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

FPD shared a picture on Facebook that shows spray-painted graffiti under a bridge in Fayetteville that says, "ALL PIGS MUST DIE!!!!" A mural on Martin Luther King Boulevard was also vandalized overnight and a white supremacist slogan was added to the building.  

RELATED: Fayetteville 'Love Unites Us' mural vandalized, white supremacist slogan added to building

If anyone has any information regarding these crimes please contact FPD at (479) 587-3555.

RELATED: Arson suspected after six vehicles catch fire at a Fayetteville apartment complex