Fayetteville Police searching for "ALL PIGS MUST DIE!!!" graffiti vandal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is investigating numerous acts of criminal mischief that occurred overnight on Sept. 14.
FPD shared a picture on Facebook that shows spraypainted graffiti under a bridge in Fayetteville that says, "ALL PIGS MUST DIE!!!!"
"The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating numerous acts of criminal mischief that occurred sometime overnight," the Fayetteville Police Department said in a Facebook post. "Your police department will not tolerate this hate speech and damage to personal property. "
A mural on Martin Luther King Boulevard was also vandalized overnight and a white supremacist slogan was added to the building. Fayetteville Police are also searching for the suspect(s) responsible for that vandalism as well.
If anyone has any information regarding these crimes please contact FPD at (479) 587-3555.