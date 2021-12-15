FBI in Little Rock are looking for man that robbed the Armor Bank in Marked Tree, Arkansas

The robber is described as either a white or a light-skinned black male, 6 foot 1 inch tall, and wore a black zip-up hooded jacket, a black ski mask and tennis shoes

MARKED TREE, Ark. — The FBI Little Rock Field Office and Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office need help identifying and locating a man who robbed the Armor Bank in Marked Tree on Monday. The robbery happened at 10:23 a.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Armor Bank located at 214 Hester Park Drive in Marked Tree, Arkansas.

The suspect entered the bank with a black semi-automatic pistol, and ordered everyone in the bank to drop to the floor. He then ordered a bank teller to give him cash in a black plastic bag. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash in a metallic-colored Dodge Durango with black chrome wheels and tinted windows. He was last seen driving south on I-555 away from Marked Tree, AR. No one was physically hurt during the robbery and no shots were fired.

The robber is described as either a white or a light-skinned black male, 6 foot 1 inch tall, with a slender build. He wore a black zip-up hooded jacket, a black ski mask, blue jean pants, and tennis shoes during the robbery.

If anyone has any information about this robbery, they are encouraged to call the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office at 870-578- 5411.