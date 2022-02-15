FBI makes arrest in alleged Tennessee and Mississippi child exploitation case

The bureau said 41-year-old Andreus T. Shannon allegedly took a student across state lines from Tennessee to Mississippi to engage in sex acts.

JACKSON, Miss — The FBI announced Tuesday they arrested a Savannah, Tennessee man on federal child exploitation charges.

On January 28, 2022, FBI special agents from the Jackson, Mississippi Field Office, together with agents from the Memphis Field Office, arrested Andreus T. Shannon in Dickson, Tennessee.

Clay Joyner, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi, and Jermicha Fomby, special agent in charge (SAC) of the FBI in Mississippi stated that Shannon, 41, was arrested based on allegations made in a complaint filed in federal court by the FBI, following an FBI investigation.

The complaint alleges that Shannon was acting as a basketball coach when he transported a minor female that he coached across state lines between Mississippi and Tennessee to engage in sex acts.

Shannon is also accused of extorting and cyberstalking the same victim once she became an adult.

Shannon made his initial appearance in district court in Columbia, Tennessee, on January 28, and was subsequently extradited to Oxford, Mississippi.

On Monday, February 14, Shannon appeared in district court in Mississippi for a detention hearing.

Shannon was released on bond with a number of special conditions, including home confinement and electronic monitoring, pending further judicial proceedings.