FBI searching for serial bank robbery suspect who they say stole from banks in Tennessee and Alabama

Authorities said the man robbed at least three banks in Knoxville, out of a total of eight robberies and one attempted robbery.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Federal authorities are searching for a man who is suspected of robbing several banks in Tennessee and Alabama since late December 2021.

The FBI said the first bank robbery associated with the man happened at a First Horizon Bank branch in Knoxville, off Cedar Bluff Road. They said he is suspected of robbing two other banking locations in Knoxville.

They said the most recent robbery happened Wednesday at a Citizens Bank in Elkmont, Alabama.

He is described as a White man, between 26 years old and 40 years old. They said he is between 5'6" and 5'10" tall and weighs between 160 - 190 pounds. The FBI also said he is bald with possibly brown or green eyes, and a short brown-colored beard that has been trimmed.

They said he is known to walk with a straight-backed posture with his arms swinging slightly away from his body.

He wore masks and different clothing at each robbery, officials said. The clothes included a 2018 Chattanooga Turkey Trot shirt, a Nashville predators cap, a University of Alabama face covering, a Champions sweatshirt and a gray "STP" beanie.

A full list of the robberies authorities said he is suspected in is below:

First Horizon Bank (December 6, 2021) at 324 N. Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, Tennessee – The unknown male was wearing a black or dark-colored mask, light gray or cream-colored polo shirt with a long sleeve black shirt underneath, blue jeans, and black & white athletic shoes.

First Horizon Bank (December 13, 2021) at 154 Cason Lane, Murfreesboro, Tennessee (formerly First Tennessee Bank) - The unknown male was wearing a black t-shirt with a gray or dark green Under Armor shirt underneath the t-shirt, a black hat, black face mask, and blue jeans.

First Citizens Bank (December 17, 2021) at 100 S. Campbell Station Road, Knoxville, Tennessee – The unknown male was wearing a black mask, black baseball cap, black long sleeve shirt with "Rocawear" logo on left chest, dark-colored pants, and black "New Balance" athletic shoes with white trim

Fifth Third Bank (January 7, 2022) at 2437 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, Tennessee - The unknown male was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes, gray gloves, a tan hat, and a mask.

First Horizon Bank (January 10, 2022) 11865 Parkside Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee – The unknown male was wearing a gray beanie with "STP" logo on front, white mask, light gray hoodie with large "Champion" logo on the chest, blue jeans, and white athletic shoes.

Fifth Third Bank (January 21, 2022) 525 Donelson Pike, Nashville, Tennessee – The unknown male was wearing a black mask, black beanie cap, white/gray arctic camo hoodie with red design on arm, blue jeans, and black shoes with white soles.

Renasant Bank (February 2, 2022) at 4422 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, Tennessee – The unknown male was wearing a gray mask, black baseball cap with red/orange logo, light gray hoodie, blue jeans, and dark shoes with white soles.

Citizens Bank (February 7, 2022) at 25530 AL-127, Elkmont, Alabama - The unknown male was wearing a gray Chattanooga turkey-trot shirt, Nashville Predators baseball cap, and an N95 mask with yellow straps.

(Attempted bank robbery) Regions Bank (February 7, 2022) at 1101 E US Highway 72, Athens, Alabama - The unknown male was wearing a long-sleeve gray t-shirt with an orange turkey on the front, gray face mask with a circular Alabama logo, and a gray hat with black bill and Nashville Predators symbol on the front.