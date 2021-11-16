FBI seeks information on identity of man in child sexual exploitation investigation

Known only as John Doe 45, the FBI released pictures of the unidentified man Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for help identifying a man who they said may have information on a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Known only as John Doe 45, the FBI released pictures of the unidentified man Tuesday. They said video of the man with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020. They said data showed the videos were produced between January and April of 2019.

John Doe 45 is white, with brown hair, brown moustache, and a brown beard. He speaks English in the video. Agents said it’s possible his appearance has changed over the years.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

